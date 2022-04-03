Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK stepping up sanctions and military support for Ukraine, PM Johnson says

04/03/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New members of the Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises in Kyiv

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "despicable attacks against civilians" in Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv were evidence that Russia was committing war crimes in Ukraine, and that Britain would step up sanctions and military aid in response.

"I will do everything in my power to starve (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," Johnson said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground."

Russia's defence ministry denied Ukrainian allegations of attacks on civilians, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:19pPeru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge
RE
01:06pPope struggles with leg pain in Malta, defends migrants
RE
01:06pRussia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha
RE
01:04pUkrainian mayor shows dead bodies in liberated city of Bucha
RE
12:58pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:52pLithuanian documentary maker Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
12:44pBOX OFFICE : 'Morbius' Opens to No. 1 With Decent $39 Million
RE
12:27pUK stepping up sanctions and military support for Ukraine, PM Johnson says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
4Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
5Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..

HOT NEWS