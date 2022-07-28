Log in
UK stocks climb as markets cheer upbeat earnings, Fed comments

07/28/2022 | 03:33am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's main equity indexes rose on Thursday, catching up with an overnight rally on Wall Street , while strong results from blue-chip companies Shell and Diageo added to the upbeat mood.

The main FTSE 100 index gained 0.2% to hit seven-week highs, while the domestically focussed midcap index added 0.7%.

Asian and European stocks markets echoed an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but eased some concerns over the pace of rate hikes going forward. [.N]

Shares of Shell gained 0.9%, as the oil major reported a record quarterly profit of $11.5 billion, lifted by a tripling of refining profits and strong gas trading.

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo climbed 1.1% after posting a 24% rise in full-year sales, as more people drank expensive spirits and bars reopened after pandemic lockdowns last year.

Global miner Anglo American jumped 3.4% despite reporting a 28% drop in first-half earnings.

Barclays slipped 0.9% after the lender's first-half profit fell more than expected due to a 1.9-billion-pound ($2.31 billion) hit for regulatory misteps.

Online trading platform CMC Markets slumped 20.3% after the company forecast higher operating costs for fiscal year 2023 than previously estimated.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 4.27% 2889 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.69901 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.99% 154 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.21642 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.78018 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
DIAGEO PLC 0.92% 3799.5 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.01943 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
FTSE 100 0.34% 7370.72 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012539 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 107.74 Delayed Quote.34.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.62747 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
WTI 0.78% 98.71 Delayed Quote.27.67%
