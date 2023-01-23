Advanced search
UK stocks edge higher, National Express jumps on contract win

01/23/2023 | 03:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's main stock edged higher rose on Monday as positive corporate updates helped offset the gloom around the region's economic outlook, with shares of National Express surging after a contract win.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,778.0 after posting a loss last week on worries about a recession and hawkish comments from central banks.

The midcap index edged up 0.4%.

National Express Group jumped 5% after the transport firm said its German rail transport business had won a 1-billion-euro ($1.09 billion) contract to operate two lines of the Rhein-Ruhr-Express in Germany until 2033.

Dignity Plc gained 7.8% after the funeral services provider said it would be acquired by a consortium of investment firms in a deal valued at 281 million pounds ($349 million).

Among the laggards, Fuller Smith & Turner fell 6.9% as the pub group forecast full-year earnings would come in below market expectations as several tube and train strikes affected their sales.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGNITY PLC 8.52% 545.88 Delayed Quote.21.20%
FTSE 100 0.27% 7791.73 Delayed Quote.4.28%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.31% 1149.55 Real-time Quote.6.65%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC 4.17% 143.2 Delayed Quote.5.77%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.20% 1583.47 Real-time Quote.4.00%
