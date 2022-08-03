Log in
UK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal

08/03/2022 | 03:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes inched lower on Wednesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance over the pace of monetary policy tightening, while Avast surged after the cybersecurity firm won regulatory approval for NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, as of 0717 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index dropped 0.2%. Both indexes inched lower for a third day after clocking strong gains in July.

Global markets were also volatile after a trio of Federal Reserve policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let-up in the tightening campaign, while investors assessed the fallout of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, which has angered China. [MKTS/GLOB]

Shares of Avast Plc soared 42.2% after Britain's competition regulator said it has provisionally cleared cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion purchase of its rival.

Hiscox tumbled 8.3% after the Lloyd's of London insurer posted a first-half pretax loss of $107 million, hit by a steep decline in the value of its investment portfolio.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST PLC 42.08% 678.404 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
FTSE 100 -0.39% 7380.06 Delayed Quote.0.39%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.77% 544.337 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 0.04% 24.78 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
HOT NEWS