Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results

08/01/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's top share index extended its winning streak on Monday as HSBC surged after providing an upbeat earnings outlook, while easing inflation expectations dampened hopes of a super-sized rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 1.1% by 0721 GMT after hitting seven-week highs on Friday.

HSBC jumped 5.9% after Europe's biggest bank announced a higher profitability target and bullish dividend outlook and pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split itself.

The wider banking index added 1.5%.

Pearson rose 5.6% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit outlook and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line.

The domestically focused midcap index gained 1.6% after notching a seven-week top last week.

Quilter jumped 13.8% after a media report said NatWest Group is considering a bid for the fund manager.

The British public's expectations for inflation fell again in July, a survey showed, potentially adding to the case for the BoE to increase interest rates by only a quarter percentage point later this week.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.41% 0.57496 Delayed Quote.6.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.03% 0.641577 Delayed Quote.9.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.83919 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
FTSE 100 0.40% 7451.18 Delayed Quote.0.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.11% 0.010363 Delayed Quote.4.28%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.53% 252.3 Delayed Quote.10.32%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.11% 46.25 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
QUILTER PLC 16.90% 123.05 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.18% 0.820425 Delayed Quote.11.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aRussian rouble slides to more than three-week low vs dollar
RE
03:38aUK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results
RE
03:36aTURKEY'S DEFENCE MINISTER TELLS ANADOLU AGENCY : Razoni will anch…
RE
03:31aOwners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman
RE
03:31aHolding company ksbg of german utility steag has decided to laun…
RE
03:28aSudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry
RE
03:27aInsignia Ventures raises $516 million, bets on Southeast Asian tech firms
RE
03:26aWearable fans help Japan's hot dogs stay cool
RE
03:26aWearable fans help Japan's hot dogs stay cool
RE
03:23aSpanish July factory activity contracts most since 2020 lockdown-PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
2London copper falls as China factory activity contracts
3HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half
4Intek S p A : KME closed the acquisition of Zutphen from Aurubis
5Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Mayne Pharma's New Direct-to-Con..

HOT NEWS