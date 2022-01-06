Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
UK stocks fall as hawkish Fed triggers global sell-off

01/06/2022 | 03:29am EST
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) - UK shares dropped on Thursday, tracking a fall in global equity markets after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1% by 0805 GMT. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell eased 1% each, while miners fell 0.6%, tracking commodity prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month that a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected, according to minutes released on Wednesday.

Banking stocks fell 0.6% even as the UK 10-year yields rose, fuelled by rate hike expectations.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.2% as travel and leisure stocks dropped nearly 1.5%.

Investors now await latest UK services PMI numbers to see the impact of Omicron coronavirus variant on the hospitality sector.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.87% 0.71536 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.35042 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.36% 0.78053 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.12992 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
FTSE 100 -0.98% 7441.27 Delayed Quote.1.63%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.22% 23479.79 Delayed Quote.1.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013443 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 80.44 Delayed Quote.1.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.73% 0.67395 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.95% 20.45 Real-time Quote.6.76%
WTI 0.57% 77.569 Delayed Quote.0.78%
