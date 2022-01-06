UK stocks fall as hawkish Fed triggers global sell-off

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1% by 0805 GMT. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell eased 1% each, while miners fell 0.6%, tracking commodity prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month that a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected, according to minutes released on Wednesday.

Banking stocks fell 0.6% even as the UK 10-year yields rose, fuelled by rate hike expectations.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.2% as travel and leisure stocks dropped nearly 1.5%.

Investors now await latest UK services PMI numbers to see the impact of Omicron coronavirus variant on the hospitality sector.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)