UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities

May 24 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, as the
global mood soured after bleak results from social media firm
Snap Inc and shares of British utilities slumped after a media
report fueled speculation of windfall tax.
UK power generating companies Drax, Centrica
and SSE plunged between 10.9% and 17.5% after the
Financial Times reported that the British government planning a
possible windfall tax on more than 10 billion pounds ($12.48
billion) of excess profits by electricity generators.
The wider utilities index dropped 2.3%.
"The expectation is that this would be linked to the amount
of cash poured into ESG initiatives to power the energy
transition but also potentially in terms of measures taken by
companies to ease the burden of high bills for cash strapped
customers," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and
markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.
"However, we will have to wait for any detail of any plan to
establish how much of a hit such a levy, if it is introduced,
could have to the bottom line."
The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.6%, while the midcap
FTSE 250 dipped 0.9%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq's futures tumbled 2%, pointing to
sharp opening losses for Wall Street, after Snap said
the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month
and slashed its quarterly forecast. The Snapchat owner's shares
lost almost 30% in premarket trading.
Advertising group WPP tumbled 3.5% and broadcaster
ITV dropped 4.0%.
A business survey showed Britain's economic momentum slowed
much more than expected this month, adding to recession worries
as inflation pressures mount.
Royal Mail slid 3.4% after Peel Hunt downgraded the
stock to "sell" from "buy," saying it now assumes no dividends
or buybacks.
Restaurant Group Plc slipped 1.2% despite saying
strong sales at Wagamama and its Frankie & Benny's chain of
restaurants were helping offset the impact of inflation on
expenses.
($1 = 0.8012 pounds)
