UK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO

01/30/2023 | 03:23am EST
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK stocks slipped on Monday as investors refrained from making risky bets ahead of key central bank decisions this week, while shares of Unilever inched up after the consumer goods giant announced a new chief executive officer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0807 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5%, with global markets also in risk-averse mood ahead of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England during the week.

Unilever rose 0.8% after the company appointed Hein Schumacher, currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina, to replace Alan Jope as its chief executive from July 1.

888 Holdings slid 7.5% after the bookmaker said Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner would step down immediately and that it would suspend VIP activities in some markets pending an internal investigation.

Legal & General slipped 2.0% after the insurer said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was retiring after a decade in the top job but would remain in the post until a successor took the helm.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC -12.98% 89.327 Delayed Quote.18.69%
FTSE 100 -0.50% 7721.63 Delayed Quote.4.21%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.63% 19897.16 Delayed Quote.6.27%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -2.35% 254.1 Delayed Quote.4.53%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.06% 1146.93 Real-time Quote.6.67%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.17% 1574.79 Real-time Quote.3.81%
UNILEVER PLC 0.56% 4039.57 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
HOT NEWS