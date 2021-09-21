Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations

09/21/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An information label is seen on packaging for a CO2 cylinder for a fizzy drinks machine in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain has struck a deal with CF Industries for the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) after soaring gas prices forced it to halt operations, threatening the supply of meat in the country.

Meat processors had warned they too would need to halt production in days, with gaps soon to appear on supermarket shelves, if production did not resume, because CO2 is used to stun animals for slaughter and preserve the shelf life of meat.

CO2 is a byproduct of the fertiliser that is produced by CF Industries which has two plants in northern England.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met the CF Industries boss, Tony Will, on Sunday, and had told broadcasters earlier on Tuesday that the government could provide financial support to get production started again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier in New York that the government would do what was necessary to get production up and running again, potentially opening ministers up to other pleas for help from heavy industry that is struggling with record energy prices.

The soaring price of wholesale gas has also prompted several small energy providers to collapse, and it was starting to have a knock-on impact on the food industry.

CO2 is used in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks and to help with food deliveries in the solid form of dry ice.

A shortage of the gas had compounded the acute shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which has also caused delays and been blamed on the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Andrew Opie of the British Retail Consortium welcomed the news. "It is vital that production at the (two UK plants) is restarted as soon as possible, and distributed quickly to food manufacturers in need of it," he said.

CF did not give an immediate response to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey; editing by William James/Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aU.S. set to challenge American-JetBlue partnership, WSJ reports
RE
10:28aDraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain - CNBC
RE
10:28aSoaring gas prices not a crisis, reflect lack of investment -Qatar minister
RE
10:26aLYFT : Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
RE
10:25aBanks say draft capital rules make cryptoassets too costly to trade
RE
10:22aUK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations
RE
10:08aMulti-family housing segment boosts U.S. homebuilding in August
RE
10:05aOil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm
RE
10:01aGermany braces for energy supplier casualties
RE
09:59aToronto shares jump as Trudeau win lifts stimulus hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS