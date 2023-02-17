Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK supermarket chain Asda says it will raise staff pay by 10%

02/17/2023 | 09:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scales to weigh loose fresh produce are seen in the UK supermarket Asda in Leeds

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Asda announced a 10% pay rise for 115,000 staff on Friday, the kind of increase likely to catch the attention of the Bank of England, which is worried about inflation pressure in the economy.

Asda said most of the pay rise would take place in April, with a further small increase in July. Hourly pay for most workers will rise to 11.11 pounds ($13.28) an hour from 10.10 pounds, while workers in the London area will see pay increase to 12.28 pounds an hour from 11.27 pounds.

Asda said the increase would cost it 141 million pounds in 2023, and had been agreed with the retail workers' trade union Usdaw. Including the latest increase, Asda has raised staff pay by 18% over the past two years.

Staff who had worked for more than three months with the company would also be given a bonus which would be set at the end of February, Asda added.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey earlier this month expressed concerns about wage-setting, despite signs that the surge in inflation - which hit 11.1% in October before falling to 10.1% in January - had turned a corner.

Asda said it would freeze prices on 600 products between Feb. 21 and May 31 to help customers manage rising living costs.

($1 = 0.8368 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.37% 0.57075 Delayed Quote.1.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.15% 0.619046 Delayed Quote.1.70%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.88905 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.010096 Delayed Quote.0.48%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.03% 0.83575 Delayed Quote.0.49%
Latest news "Economy"
09:10aExclusive-Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Druzhba to Germany in March - sources
RE
09:03aU.S. import prices post seventh straight monthly decline in January
RE
09:03aU.S. Import Prices Declined in January on Lower Fuel Prices
DJ
09:00aUK supermarket chain Asda says it will raise staff pay by 10%
RE
08:58aIndia's Russian oil imports surge to a record in January - trade
RE
08:57aCanada Producer Prices Recover With Slight Rise in January
DJ
08:51aZelenskiy: It's 'obvious' Ukraine won't be Putin's last stop
RE
08:49aBulgaria gives up on January 2024 target date for euro adoption
RE
08:44aSantander among suitors for abrdn's private equity unit -Sky News
RE
08:40aFrench court sentences some far-right group members in plot against Macron
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3VR firm Pico, owned by Chinese TikTok maker ByteDance, announces 'small..
4Pfizer and Valneva discontinue some trials on vaccine against Lyme dise..
5AF-KLM Full Year 2022 Results

HOT NEWS