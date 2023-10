LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman warned on Tuesday that the United Kingdom had become tied up in an international set of migration rules that were designed for another era.

"Our country has become enmeshed in a dense net of international rules that were designed for another era," Braverman said in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

