UK to Offer Exceptional Allowance in Electricity Generator Windfall Tax

By Elena Vardon

The U.K. government will permit an "exceptional generation fuel costs" allowance in the Electricity Generator Levy, according to a draft legislation released Tuesday on its proposed windfall tax for electricity generators.

In November, the government proposed that from Jan. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028, companies or groups that generate more than 50 gigawatt hours per year in the U.K. will have to pay a 45% windfall tax on exceptional revenue from electricity that exceeds a 10 million-pound ($12.2 million) annual allowance.

It defines exceptional revenue as the amount of money made from selling electricity that exceeds a benchmark amount--GBP75 per megawatt hour for the fiscal years ending in 2023 and 2024--over an accounting period, adding that in limited circumstances, specified exceptional costs can be recognized.

The allowance means fuel costs to generate electricity beyond a certain baseline will be deducted from the pre-windfall tax calculation, according to Tuesday's draft.

It said the baseline fuel cost will be either the generator's average fuel cost per megawatt hour over one year or GBP65 per megawatt hour, whichever is lower.

Drax Group PLC and Centrica PLC are some of the British energy companies that could be affected by the legislation, according to analysts.

