UK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The UK government will announce on Monday
that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who
have come into contact with people who have tested positive for
COVID-19, the Telegraph reported.
Contacts of those who test positive will be asked to undergo
daily tests for seven days, and will be allowed to go about
their business in the meantime, the newspaper said.
Ministers will say that the current system of requiring
people to stay at home for 14 days will be dismantled nationwide
in January, if pilot schemes succeed, according to the
newspaper.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)