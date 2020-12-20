UK to expedite drug trials post-Brexit -FT

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked
approvals for innovative medicines in the UK, in an effort to
attract investments from life sciences companies post-Brexit,
the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3nDXS0q reported on
Sunday.
Companies that promise to treat unmet medical needs will be
offered help through the development process, including
manufacturing, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar
with the matter.
Companies are set to be offered the same rolling review of
data that expedited approval of the Pfizer Inc and
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the so-called
Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, the FT reported.
(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)