UK to expedite drug trials post-Brexit -FT

12/20/2020
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked approvals for innovative medicines in the UK, in an effort to attract investments from life sciences companies post-Brexit, the Financial Times https://on.ft.com/3nDXS0q reported on Sunday.

Companies that promise to treat unmet medical needs will be offered help through the development process, including manufacturing, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Companies are set to be offered the same rolling review of data that expedited approval of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the so-called Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, the FT reported.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.53% 0.9121 Delayed Quote.6.86%
PFIZER INC. -0.92% 37.68 Delayed Quote.1.51%
