Finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce the full measure will stay for as long as COVID-19 restrictions are in place, before being phased out to help only the neediest, the report https://bit.ly/39ixG6V added.

Universal Credit is Britain's main method of supporting those who are out of work, working in low income jobs or eligible for welfare based on sickness or disability.

($1 = 0.7313 pounds)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)