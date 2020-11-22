UK to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas - The Telegraph

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The UK transport secretary will announce
on Monday that blanket quarantine restrictions will end in time
for Christmas so that families can travel to high-risk "red
list" countries to visit relatives, The Telegraph reported.
Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five if
holidaymakers test negative five days after returning to the
country, Telegraph said https://bit.ly/3981GCO on Sunday.
The regulations will be changed to enact the new five-day
regime on Dec. 15 or 16, with people freed from quarantine as
soon as they get their test results, according to the newspaper.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)