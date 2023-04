(Reuters) - Children aged between six months to four years with underlying medical conditions will be offered COVID-19 shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Thursday.

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said eligible children should be offered two doses of the vaccine, with an interval of eight to 12 weeks between the first and second doses.

