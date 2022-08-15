Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK to offer COVID booster to all adults come September

08/15/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Margaret Keenan receives her spring COVID-19 booster shot at the University Hospital Coventry

LONDON (Reuters) - All adults in the United Kingdom will be offered a COVID-19 booster starting from September, UK health officials said, hours after the country became the first to approve a Omicron-adapted https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/variant-adapted-covid-vaccine-wins-first-approval-britain-2022-08-15 shot globally.

The preference is to deploy what is known as a bivalent vaccine that targets both the original virus and the Omicron variant through the autumn campaign, but that will depend on the UK health regulator (MHRA) approving such shots and the state of vaccine supplies.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Natalie Grover


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS