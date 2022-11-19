UK to provide new air defence package for Ukraine

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain will provide a 50
million pound ($59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine,
including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter
Iranian-supplied drones, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on his
first trip to Kyiv on Saturday.
"We are today providing new air defence, including
anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping
up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8415 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans)