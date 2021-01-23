Log in
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk, Daily Mail says

01/23/2021 | 06:50pm EST
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of COVID-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers, the Daily Mail said. http://dailym.ai/363vU7C

Johnson favoured a more targeted approach than making all air passengers go into quarantine, said the report, which added that the quarantine decision would be taken on Monday.

Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
