UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk, Daily Mail says

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government
is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a
high risk of COVID-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after
arriving in Britain, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring
countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to
quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers, the
Daily Mail said. http://dailym.ai/363vU7C
Johnson favoured a more targeted approach than making all
air passengers go into quarantine, said the report, which added
that the quarantine decision would be taken on Monday.
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19
infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000
deaths.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)