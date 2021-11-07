UK to roll out COVID-19 antiviral drug trial this month -Health Security Agency

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain will start to roll out
Merck's molnupiravir COVID-19 antiviral pill through a
drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical
Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday.
Last week Britain became the first country in the world to
approve the potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill,
jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback
Biotherapeutics.
The government said in October it had secured 480,000
courses of the Merck drug, as well as 250,000 courses of an
antiviral pill developed by Pfizer Inc.
Asked about the molnupiravir approval, Hopkins told BBC
television: "That is great news and it will start to be rolled
out through a drug trial in the end of this month/the beginning
of December."
Hopkins said all the trials so far had been done with the
unvaccinated, so this would help understand how it will work in
the wider vaccinated population.
"The new Pfizer drug is probably not going to be licensed
until the new year some time," she added. "It is still likely to
be a couple of months away."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan
Editing by Gareth Jones)