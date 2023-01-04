Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK to scale back support for business energy costs

01/04/2023 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind an electricity pylon near Petersfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will set out next week how it intends to scale back subsidies for businesses' soaring energy costs, after finance minister Jeremy Hunt described the current programme as "unsustainably expensive".

The current six-month programme, which runs until the end of March, was predicted to cost 18.4 billion pounds ($22.2 billion)when the government's budget watchdog published forecasts in November.

British natural gas prices began to pick up sharply in the second half of 2021, and soared after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. They have been volatile since, and although they are now back around the same level as a year ago, they are still several times higher than in early 2021.

Britain's finance ministry said on Wednesday that Hunt would announce the result of a review into business energy support when parliament returns next week from its Christmas break.

However, when Hunt met businesses on Wednesday he warned them that any future subsidies would be smaller and described the current scheme as "unsustainably expensive", with costs potentially running into the tens of billions if it continued.

"No government can permanently shield businesses from this energy price shock," the finance ministry said.

"The chancellor explained that any future support, while at a lower level, would be designed to help them transition to the new higher price environment and avoid a cliff edge in support," the ministry added.

Britain's government had originally been due to publish its proposals for business energy support before the end of 2022.

In his November fiscal statement, Hunt more than halved the level of energy subsidies that typical households will benefit from after April 1. This will lead to the average household's annual energy bill rising by 20% to 3,000 pounds, saving the government 14 billion pounds in the next financial year.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.94% 194.0725 Real-time Quote.-6.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 72.9474 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
Latest news "Economy"
11:31aBritish Museum says in 'constructive' discussions over Parthenon marbles
RE
11:30aStellantis joins forces with U.S. firm Archer to build air taxis
RE
11:27aItalians identify remains of teenage victim in 'honour killing' case
RE
11:20aSpot palladium rises over 5%…
RE
11:20aGhana poised to request debt relief under G20 Common Framework - sources
RE
11:19aIreland far exceeds forecasts with 5.2 billion euro surplus for 2022
RE
11:12aGlobal Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trade platform in February
RE
11:10aGM reclaims top spot from Toyota with strong U.S. auto sales
RE
11:08aEQT removes all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from operations
RE
11:06aPele's son, Edinho, 'grateful for everyone's love'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..
4New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
5China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..

HOT NEWS