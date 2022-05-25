UK to set out new support to tackle cost-of-living pressures

Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

ITV earlier reported that the finance ministry would make a statement to Parliament on Thursday setting out new measures.

"We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we've provided £22 billion of support to date," a finance ministry spokesperson said.

"The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority. He will set out more details tomorrow."

A source in the governing Conservative Party said, "You can expect something quite comprehensive," with the vast majority of help directed at the poorest.

The opposition Labour Party have called on the government to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, something ministers have said they do not want to do, but will not rule out if the firms do not invest their profits in boosting capacity.

Asked if the government was planning a windfall tax, the Conservative source said if it did go ahead with such a levy it would be a one-off and would be done in a way that did not jeopardise investment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson again pledged action to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, without giving specifics on what his government would do.

"We're going to see pressures on household finances. So what I'm saying to people is that we will continue to respond," Johnson said at a news conference.

(Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden, Frank Jack Daniel and Leslie Adler)