Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK to set out new support to tackle cost-of-living pressures, funded by windfall tax

05/25/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out more details on Thursday of the government's response to the growing cost-of-living pressures facing households, a spokesperson for his department said.

This is expected to include a 10 billion pound ($12.6 billion) package of support to help with rising energy bills, an energy industry source said, funded in part by a windfall tax on oil and gas producers companies.

Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

"We understand that people are struggling with rising prices," a finance ministry spokesperson said.

"The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority. He will set out more details tomorrow."

A source in the governing Conservative Party said: "You can expect something quite comprehensive," with the vast majority of help directed at the poorest.

The opposition Labour Party have called on the government to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, something ministers have previously said they are ideologically opposed to doing, but would not rule out.

The industry source said they expected the government to announce an expansion of a scheme which gives some of the poorest households a discount on their electricity bills over the winter months, as well as an increase in a council tax rebate announced earlier in the year.

The government is expected to announce a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in the form of an increase in the supplementary tax charge for oil and gas producers, with incentives to continue investment.

Asked if the government was planning a windfall tax, the Conservative source said if it did go ahead with such a levy it would be a one-off and would be done in a way that did not jeopardise investment.

($1 = 0.7954 pound)

(Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan, Andrew MacAskill and Ron Bousso; editing by Michael Holden, Frank Jack Daniel and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pExclusive - Stellantis unit FCA reaches plea deal in U.S. emissions probe - sources
RE
03:35pWorld Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says
RE
03:35pBeto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference
RE
03:32pUncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule undocks from space station for return to Earth
RE
03:31pU.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare
RE
03:30pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
03:29pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:27pELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
03:25pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:24pWorld Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Wall Street seesaws after Fed minutes release
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS