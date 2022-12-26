Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall

12/26/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past an advert warning about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will stop publishing the COVID-19 R number that measures how quickly the disease is spreading among the population, saying on Monday it was not needed anymore thanks to vaccines and drugs.

The R number, or "reproduction number", has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins in the last three years. An R value of greater than 1 indicates that COVID-19 cases are increasing. An R number of 2, for example, means a person with COVID-19 will infect two other people.

"Now that vaccines and therapeutics have allowed us to move to a phase where we are living with COVID-19, with surveillance scaled down but still closely monitored through a number of different indicators, the publication of this specific data is no longer necessary," UK Health Security Agency Chief Data Scientist Nick Watkins said in a statement.

The R range for England was 1-1.2 as of Friday, the final release of such data. Although COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the last few weeks, they are significantly lower than during a peak in July of around 30,000 cases a day in England alone.

"All data publications are kept under constant review and this modelling data can be reintroduced promptly if needed, for example, if a new Variant of Concern was to be identified," Watkins added.

Britain will continue to publish its weekly flu and COVID-19 surveillance report and infection surveys.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:01aMastercard spendingpulse: u.s. retail sales grew 7.6% this holid…
RE
06:56aRussia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
RE
06:49aBrazil's Americanas appoints Covre as CFO starting next year
RE
06:46aUK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall
RE
06:35aNepal's new govt seeks to balance ties with India, China, economy in focus
RE
06:33aParis shooting suspect placed under formal investigation - prosecutor's office
RE
06:21aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
06:07aSri Lanka's former president Rajapaksa leaves for U.S. - local media
RE
05:21aSaudi arabia and japan sign two agreements on energy, hydrogen a…
RE
05:17aSaudi arabia and japan sign 15 agreements in a joint investment…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold
4Fair Isaacs: Quality that comes with risks
5'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..

HOT NEWS