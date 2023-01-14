UK to temporarily withdraw ambassador from Iran

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British foreign minister
James Cleverly said on Saturday Britain would temporarily
withdraw its ambassador from Iran following the execution of
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and was considering what
further action to take against Tehran.
"It is important to recognise that our response are not
necessarily limited to the actions that I've announced today,"
he told broadcasters.
"I will decide obviously in consultation with my colleagues
in government what further actions we may choose to take but I'm
not going to speculate about those today."
(Reporting by Michael Holden
Editing by Mark Potter)