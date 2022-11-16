UK to turn page on 'Trussonomics' with budget plan

*
New government aims to restore confidence in British
economy
*
Hunt warns of more pain as recession probably underway
*
Budget to include tax hikes and spending cuts
*
Britain only G7 nation with economy still below pre-Covid
size
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Finance minister Jeremy Hunt
will bury Britain's failed "Trussonomics" experiment on Thursday
by cutting spending and raising taxes, moves that he and Prime
Minister Rishi Sunak say are needed to restore investor
confidence.
Britain is probably already in a recession with 11%
inflation creating a cost-of-living crisis. It is the only Group
of Seven nation yet to recover its pre-pandemic size having
previously suffered a decade of near-stagnant income growth.
But Hunt has warned of more pain in his budget statement
that will represent an abrupt reversal of policy from the
unfunded tax cuts promised by former Prime Minister Liz Truss
less than two months ago.
Her government's short-lived "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 sent
the pound slumping to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar,
threatened chaos in the housing market, and eventually forced
Truss to quit after just 50 days in Downing Street.
Investors took comfort when Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as
chancellor of the exchequer in mid-October and immediately
started steering the economy back towards a more orthodox path.
He and Sunak say they must now go further.
"Stability has returned to the United Kingdom but that's
because the expectation is that the government will make those
difficult but necessary decisions," Sunak said this week.
Critics say a return to austerity is unnecessary, will hurt
millions of households and will deepen the expected recession.
But Hunt says he can only slow the rise in borrowing costs
if he can show investors that Britain's 2.45 trillion-pound
($2.91 trillion) debt mountain will start to fall as a share of
economic output. Beating inflation is key to that.
"The Bank of England has my wholehearted support in its
mission to defeat inflation... but we need fiscal and monetary
policy to work together," Hunt said in excerpts of his budget
speech released by the finance ministry.
"We are taking a balanced path to stability," he said. "But
it depends on taking difficult decisions now."
TAX RISES AND SPENDING CUTS
Britain's government is aiming for more than 50 billion
pounds of annual savings by five years' time - equivalent to
about 2% of annual economic output. How soon spending cuts and
tax rises come will be key for the short-term economic outlook.
Hunt risks reviving tensions within the ruling Conservative
Party, many of whose members were already upset at the scale of
tax increases he announced when finance minister.
Hunt is expected to extend a freeze on the thresholds at
which people start to pay income tax, dragging more people into
the taxman's net. He might cut the threshold for paying the
higher rate of income.
News reports have said Hunt also plans to bring in more
revenues from dividend and capital gains taxes while sources
have said he is considering a big increase in a windfall tax on
oil and gas firms and extending it to power generation firms.
New spending cuts could add to the public's frustration with
over-stretched public services, ranging from a health system
bogged down in backlogs to dilapidated public housing.
Adjusted for inflation, budgets have been cut below 2010
levels for many departments with transport spending about 40%
down and justice 20% beneath its level 12 years ago, the
Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank estimates.
Opinions polls show the opposition Labour Party has a big
lead in opinion polls ahead of an expected election in 2024.
The budget statement will be accompanied by forecasts from
the Office for Budget Responsibility which are likely to echo
the BoE's message that Britain is heading for a long recession.
Hunt has said he will address one of the drags on Britain's
economy which is a shortage of workers in the labour market.
(Writing by William Schomberg;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)