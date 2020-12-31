Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

UK two-year bonds finish 2020 at record high on COVID fears

12/31/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - British two-year government bonds finished 2020 at an all-time high, as ongoing concern about rising coronavirus cases pushed yields deeper into negative territory and investors sought safe assets on the final trading day of the year.

Two-year gilt yields struck a record low of -0.173% shortly after 0800 GMT, and are down 0.7 percentage points since the start of the year and on track for their biggest annual price gain since 2011.

Five-year gilt yields also finished the year below zero at -0.08%, near a record low set in July.

However benchmark 10-year yields at 0.2% remained well clear of the record-low of 0.074% which they struck during financial turmoil at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The impact of coronavirus on the economy, government spending and Bank of England asset purchases has dominated the gilt market in 2020 and looks set to continue to do so in 2021.

Britain's Debt Management Office has sold a record 414 billion pounds ($566 billion) of gilts since the start of the financial year in April, and is targeting 485.5 billion pounds of gilt sales by the end of the financial year.

For the 2021/2022 financial year, it expects to need to raise around 256 billion pounds from the gilt market.

The BoE plans to buy 150 billion pounds of gilts in 2021 as part of its asset purchase programme, on top of nearly 300 billion pounds of gilt purchases undertaken since March, which will take its total gilt holdings to 875 billion pounds.

Cutting rates below zero also remains an option if the outlook darkens - though markets have largely discounted this in the short term after Britain succeeded in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Interest rate futures currently price in a roughly 5% chance that the BoE will cut rates below zero on Feb. 4 after its next meeting. ($1 = 0.7321 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Estelle Shirbon)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Interest Rates"
10:35aUK two-year bonds finish 2020 at record high on COVID fears
RE
08:30aVietnam rates hit 9-yr peak on supply crunch; Thai rates dip
RE
06:24aBONDS-Dollar in the dumps as 2020 ends, another bumper bond year
RE
12/30ECB will raise interest rates if needed, but shift can take some time - Weidmann
RE
12/30Peru Congress passes law allowing central bank to cap interest rates on bank loans
RE
12/29China's Henan Energy and Chemical defers dollar bond repayment
RE
12/29UK two-year bond yields hit record low as COVID dents growth outlook
RE
12/29UK two-year bond yields fall to record low
RE
12/29China's Henan registers first successful bond issue by state firm since default shock
RE
12/28China c.bank publishes disclosure rules for credit bonds
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ