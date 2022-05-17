UK unemployment hits 48-year low but inflation squeezes pay

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate fell
to its lowest since 1974 in the first three months of this year,
but soaring inflation led to the biggest annual fall in real
earnings excluding bonuses since 2013, official figures showed
on Tuesday.
The jobless rate dropped to 3.7% from 3.8% - below forecasts
in a Reuters poll for the unemployment rate to hold steady - and
the 1.257 million people out of work was less than the 1.295
million job vacancies on offer for the first time on record.
The Bank of England is watching the strength of Britain's
labour market warily, as it fears that higher-than-normal pay
growth is a key channel through which the current energy-driven
surge in inflation might become entrenched.
"Strong bonuses in some sectors such as construction and
especially finance mean that total pay is continuing to grow
faster than prices on average, but underlying regular earnings
are now falling sharply in real terms," ONS director of economic
statistics Darren Morgan said.
Total pay in the first quarter of 2022 was up 7.0% on a year
earlier - far above economists' average forecast of a 5.4% rise
- while regular pay excluding bonuses rose only slightly more
than expected, up 4.2%.
Adjusted for inflation, regular pay was 2.0% lower than a
year ago, the biggest fall since the three months to September
2013.
Governor Andrew Bailey has said a fall in living standards
is inevitable due to the energy price shock, and that a
widespread push for higher pay would disproportionately benefit
workers who were already in a strong position in the job market.
The labour market strength comes despite the economy
stagnating in February and March. The BoE forecasts joblessness
will rise as soaring energy prices sap consumer demand, causing
a sharp drop in output by the end of the year.
(Reporting by David Milliken
Editing by William Schomberg)