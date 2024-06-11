(Alliance News) - The UK unemployment rate edged up in the three months to April, but upward pressure on wages remained strong, new data on Tuesday showed.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the jobless rate ticked up to 4.4% in three months to April from 4.3% in the three months to March. According to FXStreet, markets were expecting the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

The ONS said average earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.0% on-year in the period, matching the pace of growth in the three months to April.

Including bonuses, wages increased 5.9%, also matching the prior month, which was revised upwards from 5.7%. Market consensus had been anticipating a rise of just 5.7% in the recent period.

