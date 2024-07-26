LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged China to prevent its companies from supporting Russia's military, his office said on Friday following a meeting between Lammy and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The two spoke on the sidelines of an ASEAN Foreign Ministers event in Laos for what was their first meeting since Lammy took office following the Labour Party's July 4 British election win.

"The Foreign Secretary underlined the UK's ironclad commitment to Ukraine and urged China to prevent its companies supporting Russia's military industrial complex which poses a material threat to international security and prosperity," the British statement said.

The foreign office described the meeting as constructive and said Lammy used it to set out the government's "long-term, consistent and strategic approach to UK-China relations."

"He set out that the government would cooperate where we can, compete where needed and challenge where we must," the statement said.

"He made clear the UK would always stand firm in prioritising our national security, as well as supporting human rights."

Earlier, a statement issued by China following the meeting said Wang had told Lammy the two countries should "establish the right policy orientation, (and) uphold a balanced, pragmatic, open and cooperative attitude."

