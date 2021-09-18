Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK vows to manage implications of soaring gas prices

09/18/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A warning label is seen on the front of a gas meter at a house in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Saturday it could deal with soaring gas prices and would protect customers, after some small energy providers went bust and meat producers said their industry was threatened by the knock-on impact.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said after meeting executives from National Grid, Centrica, EDF and the regulator Ofgem that he had been reassured that security of supply was not a cause for immediate concern.

He promised to work with industry to manage the problem.

A jump in energy prices has already forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide, used to stun animals before slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of meat.

Consumer groups and opposition politicians have warned that some customers and businesses will struggle to pay higher bills. Kwarteng said protecting customers during a time of higher prices was an absolute priority.

"Some energy companies are facing pressure," he said on Twitter. "Ofgem has robust measures in place to ensure that customers do not need to worry, their needs are met, and their gas and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted if a supplier fails."

He said that while the country had a diverse range of energy supplies, he would continue to meet with the industry on Sunday and Monday to discuss what more could be done.

RENEWABLES

Kwarteng added that the UK's exposure to volatile global gas prices underscored the need to build more home-grown renewable options. "Renewable energy has quadrupled since 2010, but there is more to do," he said.

The government has been moved to act after low gas storage levels, decreased supplies from Russia, demand from Asia, low renewables output and nuclear maintenance outages combined to send European gas prices to record highs after more than tripling this year.

Dermot Nolan, former head of Ofgem, told the BBC he expected prices to stay high for up to four months and it was not clear what the government could do to affect market rates - meaning they will remain a focal point in the run-up to the COP26 climate conference in Scotland in November, where governments will seek to agree new rules to suppress emissions.

The food industry was the first to say it needed help.

The shortage of CO2, which is also used to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks, comes when the food industry is already struggling with an acute shortage of truck drivers, which has been blamed on the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association said on Saturday that the pig sector was two weeks away from hitting the buffers, while the British Poultry Council said its members were on a "knife-edge" as suppliers could only guarantee deliveries up to 24-hours in advance.

"Doing nothing is not an option," Allen told Reuters, adding that given the exceptional circumstances, the government needed to either subsidise the power supply to maintain fertiliser production or source CO2 from elsewhere.

Were slaughterhouses to run out of CO2, pigs and chickens would be left on farms, creating additional animal welfare, food supply and food waste issues.

"We hope this can be avoided through swift government action," British Poultry Council head Richard Griffiths said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Edmund Blair, David Holmes and Gareth Jones)

By Kate Holton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.85347 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.77% 154.675 End-of-day quote.12.18%
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -0.45% 66.65 End-of-day quote.-5.59%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.55% 122.925 End-of-day quote.9.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pFrance and Russia plan talks to take fizz out of champagne dispute
RE
01:27pUK vows to manage implications of soaring gas prices
RE
12:44pUK business minister seeking to manage impact from gas price surge
RE
11:53aMexican president pitches regional block similar to European Union
RE
11:53aGermany's Laschet says trusts ECB to keep inflation in check
RE
11:52aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : holds capacity building workshop on Digital Trade for the AfCFTA E-Commerce Agenda
PU
11:19a'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media
RE
11:17aUAE to give conglomerate favourable treatment after local hiring pledge
RE
10:32aFrance says to work with India to promote multilateral order
RE
10:02aMOTOGP : Brilliant Bagnaia blasts his way to successive poles
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2 Celltrion's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, regdanvimab (C..
3Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital cre..
4AstraZeneca : IMFINZI plus chemotherapy tripled patient survival at thr..
5Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French..

HOT NEWS