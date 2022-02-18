Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice

02/18/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's weather office on Friday issued a rare red warning for London due to Storm Eunice which is due to batter southern England with extremely strong winds that are likely to be a danger to life and cause significant disruption.

Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream blowing at 200 miles per hour, has extreme wind speeds that could sow chaos along coasts and in exposed areas.

"Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said.

"The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris."

The Met Office warned flying debris from gusts of up to 90 miles per hour could result in danger to life, blow off roofs, uproot trees and close roads, disrupt train services and ground planes. A Red warning is also in place for southwestern England.

Such warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aHong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges
RE
02:38aUK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice
RE
02:38aUK Retail Sales Rise as Omicron Fears Ease
DJ
02:37aUK retail sales recover more than expected from Omicron knock
RE
02:36aHundreds rescued after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry
RE
02:32aOil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply
RE
02:32aChina issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector
RE
02:32aIndian court orders death for 38 for deadly 2008 serial bomb blasts
RE
02:31aChina to boost commodity price supervision in push for industrial growth
RE
02:30aSouth African rand set for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis lifts gold
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
2Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
3Renault to accelerate state aid repayment after swinging back to profit
4Rebels accuse Ukraine of shelling as Russian media reports tank withdra..
5JGC : The Launch of a Joint Research of Chemical Recycling Technologies..

HOT NEWS