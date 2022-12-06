UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog
on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial
promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online.
Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm
regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its
direct nod.
But under the new measures, which are part of a draft
financial services and markets bill before the parliament, firms
approving the promotions will have to show they have the right
expertise.
Sarah Pritchard, FCA executive director for markets, said
social media and online advertising means consumers are taking
less time between seeing a promotion and making a financial
decision.
"It is, therefore, essential that they are equipped with the
right information at the right time so that they can make good
financial decisions. This is especially important as we face the
rising cost of living," Pritchard said.
Firms will also be required to regularly report back to the
FCA on the financial promotions they have approved, helping the
agency crack down on rogue adverts.
The FCA said firms who give their approval to marketing
literature published by non-regulated companies will face
tougher checks.
"The proposed reforms will ensure the FCA can act quickly to
put a stop to harmful financial promotions communicated by
unauthorised firms, including in areas such as high-risk
investments and Buy Now Pay Later," the watchdog said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Arun Koyyur)