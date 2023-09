LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday said its tougher rules on marketing cryptoassets would come into force in early October, but firms could apply for more time to comply with some elements such as a 24-hour cooling off period.

"Firms could be given until 8 January 2024 to introduce features that require greater technical development, with the core rules still coming into effect from 8 October 2023," the FCA said in a statement.

"Firms must first apply for the flexibility which would then allow them time to make the required back-office changes successfully."

