UK watchdog says Amigo could restart lending subject to conditions

03/07/2022 | 02:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the High Court in London

(Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc could restart lending if it meets certain conditions and its new business rescue plan is approved by the London High Court, the British financial regulator said to Amigo in a letter that was also published on its website on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which had opposed the firm's earlier rescue plan in May said it doesn't intend to go against the new business rescue plan in the court hearing.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC -1.82% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-54.09%
PLC S.P.A. -7.31% 1.775 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
