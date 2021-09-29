Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK watchdog sets out plans for a 'synthetic' Libor rate

09/29/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's financial watchdog set out plans on Wednesday for the temporary publication of 'synthetic' versions of Libor, the tarnished interest rate benchmark that is being largely scrapped at the end of December.

Once dubbed the world's most important number, the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched after banks were fined in 2012 for trying to manipulate the rate for pricing mortgages, loans and derivatives worth trillions of dollars across five currencies globally.

Most contracts using one of the 35 permutations of Libor are being switched to "risk-free" overnight rates compiled by central banks, such as Sofr from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Sonia at the Bank of England.

The Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday set out plans for a 'synthetic' version of Libor for a narrow range of outstanding sterling and yen contracts that cannot be switched in time, which risks creating disruption in markets.

"The publication of a 'synthetic' rate for some sterling and Japanese yen Libor settings for a limited period will give market participants a bit more time to complete transition of legacy contracts," Edwin Schooling Latter, the FCA's director of markets and wholesale policy, said in a statement.

"We encourage firms to use that time well."

Libor rates are currently published by ICE Benchmark Administration and the FCA is using its powers to compel IBA to continue publishing one-, three- and six-month sterling and yen Libor rates in synthetic form from Jan. 4.

The FCA will decide and specify before year-end which legacy contracts are permitted to use these synthetic Libor rates for at least a year.

"Synthetic Libor will not be published indefinitely," the FCA said, adding that it will consider "progressively restricting" its use.

Lawyers said the FCA proposed a much wider than expected definition of "tough legacy" contracts that could use synthetic Libor, but noted the watchdog's hints that restrictions after 2022 were likely.

"Firms should carefully consider the regulator's expectations here, and address any non-compliance promptly and appropriately. Not doing so runs the significant risk of further regulatory action," said Robin Penfold, partner at law firm TLT.

Only five dollar Libor rates will continue after December until the end of June 2023 for legacy contracts, as previously announced by the Federal Reserve.

The FCA said that allowing a synthetic rate for some sterling and yen Libor permutations does not mean a similar approach would be adopted for dollar Libor after June 2023.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aLuxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
RE
08:15aUK watchdog sets out plans for a 'synthetic' Libor rate
RE
08:14aChina's metal consumers to feel supply sting from forced power cuts
RE
08:11aEuro zone sentiment edges up in Sept, defies expectations of drop
RE
08:07aFrance accuses Britain of holding fishermen "hostage" for political gain
RE
08:02aUK retail's 100 million stg man - Frasers investors back next CEO's bonus scheme
RE
08:00aRussia arrests top cybersecurity executive in treason case
RE
07:56aOPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil
RE
07:42aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Redesigns Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism
PU
07:40aChina's Belt and Road plans losing momentum as opposition, debt mount -study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : executes ASSÚ SOL acquisition

HOT NEWS