UK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain will explore every avenue
for a trade deal with the European Union but progress to bridge
significant gaps needs to be made in the coming days, British
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel
Macron on Saturday.
"(Johnson) confirmed the UK's commitment to exploring every
avenue to reach an agreement," Downing Street said in a read-out
of the call.
"The Prime Minister emphasised that progress must be made in
the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, notably in the
areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the
process of intensive talks between Chief Negotiators agreed with
the President of the European Commission."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by William Maclean)