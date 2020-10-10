Log in
UK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron

10/10/2020 | 09:37am EDT

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain will explore every avenue for a trade deal with the European Union but progress to bridge significant gaps needs to be made in the coming days, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

"(Johnson) confirmed the UK's commitment to exploring every avenue to reach an agreement," Downing Street said in a read-out of the call.

"The Prime Minister emphasised that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, notably in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the process of intensive talks between Chief Negotiators agreed with the President of the European Commission."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by William Maclean)

