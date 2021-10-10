Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

10/10/2021 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of an electricity pylon near Ellesmere Port

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered.

Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices.

"It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

In a separate interview with Sky News he said: "We've got very, very high gas prices, very high electricity prices, we already have support in place for industries, and we're looking at ways that we can help industry."

He added he was working with finance minister Rishi Sunak on the matter.

Asked if there might be an energy price cap for industrial users like there is for consumers, he told Times Radio: "That's not something that we've talked about."

"We're not in the business of bailouts. What we are in the business of is ensuring security of supply and that's what I'm focused on."

Wholesale gas prices have increased 400% this year in Europe, partly due to low stocks and strong demand from Asia.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aEgyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
RE
07:23aBP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News
RE
07:09aEgypt's core inflation increases to 4.8% yr/yr in Sept -central bank
RE
06:36aUK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
RE
06:32aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Power Minister reviews coal stock position in thermal power plants
PU
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Experts from ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions and Member States meet at ACCRA as part of the programming of the new European Union (EU) cooperation instrument
PU
06:20aS.Korea's Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal
RE
05:58aUK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says
RE
05:02aPresident of Pakistan launches Roshan Apna Ghar in UAE (09-10-2021)
PU
05:02aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflatio..
4Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory
5El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..

HOT NEWS