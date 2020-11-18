UKG Enhances Analytics Across HCM Solutions to Drive People-centric Decisions in a Crisis and Every Day

With a continual emphasis on creating more connected and mindful work experiences, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)1 today introduced analytics enhancements for UKG Pro and UKG Ready to help organizations keep people at the center of decisions while rapidly adapting to fast-changing business conditions.

“We’ve invested more than $2 billion across our combined solutions portfolio over the last five years to create exceptional employee experiences and respond to rapidly changing business challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to help our customers be successful,” said Chris Todd, president, UKG. “We will invest in our solutions even more aggressively in the years to come because we believe it is the right thing to do for our customers and their employees, and to make work more meaningful for everyone.”

Prioritizing Employee Well-being in a Crisis with UKG Pro

UKG Pro (formerly UltiPro) is a global HCM solution designed for large and medium-sized enterprises. UKG Pro Workforce Continuity will allow HR leaders to rapidly prioritize employee well-being, gather intelligence to make quicker decisions, and protect critical operations during a crisis.

A mobile-first employee safety check-in specific to crisis situations—such as the pandemic or a natural disaster—is deployed to targeted employees to assess their well-being. The personal impact survey gathers critical information about required assistance, ability to work, and whether unaffected employees can help their colleagues—all through an employee’s smartphone. Surveys and communications are deployed from the Workforce Continuity Hub, where data is analyzed and visualized to enable quick decisions.

“During times of crisis or uncertainty, organizations can build trust by emphasizing well-being, safety, connection, and frequent, transparent communication,” said Cecile Alper-Leroux, vice president, products and innovation, UKG. “The ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances is a hallmark of high-performing organizations with exceptional employee experiences.”

UKG believes UKG Pro’s focus on innovation is one criterion that led to UKG being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the fourth consecutive year.

Understanding Employee Sentiment with UKG Ready

Designed for smaller HR teams at fast-growing organizations, UKG Ready (formerly Kronos Workforce Ready) combines the power of HR, talent, payroll, and time in a single solution to deliver a modern, personalized experience that increases efficiency, and simplifies compliance. The introduction of sentiment analysis in UKG Ready will provide organizations deeper insight into the impact of important workplace initiatives on their people.

“Understanding what employees really think and believe helps create a variety of perspectives to make better informed decisions about people strategy,” said Jess Griffin, vice president, global product management, UKG Ready. “Leveraging sentiment analysis will help organizations read between the lines to create more meaningful work experiences.”

Powered by AIMEE—the AI engine for managers and employees—sentiment analysis will be applied first to UKG Ready recruiting, allowing HR and hiring managers to understand what characteristics make a strong candidate, according to the team, and quickly distill common feedback expressed during the interview cycle. In the future, sentiment will be applied to a wider variety of surveys, such as engagement and performance.

UKG’s completeness of vision also led to UKG being named a Niche Played on this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for UKG Ready.

Supporting Resources

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

