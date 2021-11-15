UKG Exceeds Goals for Full-Year, Q4 Financial Results

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery (HRSD), and workforce management solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 and the full year of Fiscal 2021, ending September 30, 20211.

Total revenue for the quarter achieved double-digit growth, increasing to $872 million2, with full-year revenue increasing to $3.26 billion, up 10% versus the prior year excluding float. Subscription revenue excluding float grew 19% for the quarter and 17% year over year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Fiscal 2021 grew to $801 million.

“We closed out our first full fiscal year as UKG exceptionally strong,” said Aron Ain, chairman and CEO at UKG. “We grew our business significantly from a year ago while increasing our profitability, with EBITDA for the year exceeding our expectations. At the same time, we are continuing to invest back in the business, increasing our spend on R&D substantially versus the previous year. Our products are driving innovation all over the world, and we’re delivering on our promise to customers in helping them navigate the ever-changing business landscape and take care of their people every day.”

“We are energized by our strong close to our first fiscal year as UKG. We had incredible bookings momentum to finish the year, a sign of the strong demand for UKG solutions and an indication of our potential for Fiscal 2022,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “The strength of our bookings came from both existing customers adding UKG solutions and new customers around the globe joining the UKG family. Our existing customers trust us to deliver great solutions, and new customers are drawn to UKG technology that drives organizational performance, and we are thrilled that our momentum continues with our recent recognition as a Leader and the only HCM provider with two offerings on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites.”

Business Highlights

“UKG has had a year of tremendous accomplishments and growth, and I believe we have only just begun,” said Ain. “Augmenting our technology offerings, we were thrilled to bring Great Place to Work into our family this year — giving UKG’s ‘our purpose is people’ philosophy even more meaning as we extend our mission to focus as much on helping other organizations build their cultures as we do our own. We are positioned to deliver not only on our commitment to our people, but also to help other companies build remarkable cultures and to evangelize UKG’s values worldwide. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in our first full fiscal year, and we are very optimistic about the future.”

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Footnote 1: Excludes company’s acquisition of Great Place to Work in September 2021.

Footnote 2: UKG fiscal results are pro forma as though Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software were combined for all periods presented. Ultimate Software’s results have also been pro forma to align with the UKG fiscal year calendar, which closes September 30. All financial information within this press release is presented using non-GAAP financial measures and are approximate amounts. UKG believes that non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to UKG results of operations. Non-GAAP revenue consists of GAAP revenue excluding the effect of the write-down of deferred revenue associated with purchase accounting for certain mergers and acquisitions. EBITDA consists of EBITDA per the definition under the Company’s credit agreement, which excludes items such as: (1) share-based compensation expense for stock options and stock awards in accordance with ASC 718 and compensation expenses related to ordinary dividends; (2) depreciation of property, plant, and equipment; (3) amortization of intangible assets; (4) acquisition-related deferred revenue and prepaid commissions write-downs and expenses including advisory, legal, accounting, acquired employee-related costs, and integration costs; and (5) unusual costs or one-time expenses. For purposes of calculating growth rates, prior years have been restated for acquisitions, dispositions, and pro forma for the combination of Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software.

Footnote 3: Results are based on Great Place to Work Certification for 2020. UKG acquired Great Place to Work on Sept. 1, 2021 and will be ineligible for rankings that consider Certification in 2021 and beyond.

