UKG : Named Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Fifth Straight Year

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced that for the fifth consecutive year, UKG has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. For the second year running, UKG is also the only solution provider with two offerings included on this year’s Magic Quadrant.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites is a rigorous independent evaluation of the HCM market that focuses on completeness of vision, including product and innovation strategy, market responsiveness, and industry/vertical expertise, as well as the ability to execute on vision, including product development, services, and customer experience. Gartner is the world’s leading research and advisory company.

“Urban Outfitters selected UKG for our HCM needs because we strongly believe in UKG’s approach to innovation and its proven record of partnering with all customers, including us, to focus on long-term success,” said Frank Conforti, co-president and chief operating officer at Urban Outfitters, which will soon engage its 21,000-person workforce with UKG Pro. “UKG’s workforce management solution is already making a difference for Urban Outfitters. UKG will help us meet continually changing business needs while keeping our people at the center of everyday operations.”

Pro is a global HCM suite for large and mid-sized organizations designed to manage the complete life-work journey, including recruiting and onboarding, talent management, and payroll, as well as artificial intelligence-powered employee sentiment analysis.

“Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise organizations have joined the Pro family over the last year as they seek a partner to help them navigate the ever-changing business landscape — both today and for the future,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “Pro’s continued position as a Leader is a testament to our team’s tireless efforts year after year to deliver a solution that puts people at the center of great workplace experiences.”

UKG Ready is also positioned as a Niche Player in this year’s report. Ready is a flexible and seamless full-suite solution that helps smaller organizations simplify HR, talent, payroll, and timekeeping while also delivering personalized employee experiences.

“The promise of UKG is solving some of today’s biggest workforce challenges better and faster by delivering solutions that give people and teams the opportunity to thrive,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product officer at UKG. “Great workplace experiences are built around people — not processes. This will continue to be a guiding principle as we use the tremendous resources available to us as one of the largest cloud companies in the world to shape workplace experiences for everyone.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, October 19, 2021, Grinter, Pang, Freyermuth, Hanscome, Poitevin, Chandra, Kostoulas

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

