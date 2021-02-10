UKG : Ranked #2 on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2021 List

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that UKG ranked #2 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2021, among 500 organizations representing a variety of industries.

“What a remarkable honor to rank #2 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers, which is an incredible endorsement by our own people in our first year together at UKG,” said Aron Ain, chief executive officer at UKG. “The past 12 months have provided so many challenging moments across the world. Amid the uncertainty, UKG embarked on a unique opportunity to bring together two of the most people-focused organizations in the world, in Ultimate Software and Kronos. Through it all, we have kept our focus on caring for one another, showing the compassion and unity needed to make positive impacts in our industry, communities, and worldwide. Together, we’re stronger. Together, we’re more capable. I am so proud that we live our mission every day: our purpose is people.”

As part of its commitment to caring for employees and providing comprehensive benefits at every stage of their careers and lives, UKG offers all U.S. employees:

100%-company-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision), including coverage for IVF treatments and gender reassignment surgery — healthcare coverage extends to spouses, domestic partners (same and opposite sex), and dependents

A 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all 401(k) contributions, with no lifetime cap, up to federal limits

Unlimited paid time off for any reason, including vacation, sick time, volunteering, and voting — for all full- and part-time employees, including hourly workers

Paid maternity, paternity, and adoptive leave, including financial assistance to help employees cover costs associated with the adoption process

Student-loan-repayment assistance, available to all employees upon hire, with no lifetime limit

UKG also offers several employee resource groups, known internally as Diversity Networks, to further support its people and communities at large. This includes ADAPT (Accessibility and Disability Allies Partner Together); BUILD (Black Upcoming Individuals in Leadership and Development); CARES (Cancer Awareness Resources Education and Support) for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers; PRIDE for LGBTQ+ employees and allies; UKG VETS for active service members and veterans; and Women at UKG, which includes a specific focus on women in technology roles.

“At UKG, our focus remains on fostering an inclusive, equal culture where all people are welcome and can truly thrive,” said Dave Almeda, chief people officer at UKG. “This focus translates directly to delivering unique and innovative HR and workforce management solutions for our customers and their people, so organizations everywhere can improve the employee experience and stay connected — whether their people are in an office, on the frontlines, or working from remote locations. We thank every UKG employee for helping us carry forth our mission, and especially for everything we’ve done together this past year.”

To determine rankings for America’s Best Employers, Forbes partnered with market-research firm Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for U.S.-based businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Anonymous respondents provided their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image. Participants were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) organizations that received the most recommendations.

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

