UKG : Ranks #3 on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology 2021 List

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that it ranked #3 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology 2021 list, created by Great Place to Work.

“To be ranked one of the top three software companies in the U.S. is amazing — to achieve it in our first year as UKG is simply remarkable,” said Aron Ain, chairman and CEO of UKG. “Great workplaces attract great people. Great people create innovative solutions, build better products, go that extra mile to serve customers, and make a meaningful difference in the community. Great people also have choices where they can work — so we work hard at UKG to be a great organization with amazing people managers that continues to retain the best people in the industry. We’re proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as a leading tech organization — but it’s our people all around the world who make us who we are.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology ranking follows several recent successes and accolades for UKG — a company that is the result of a 2020 merger between Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software. The 2021 technology ranking uses post-merger Trust Index survey feedback from UKG employees, conducted by Great Place to Work in October 2020. Prior to merging, the two global cloud companies were both known for their award-winning workplace cultures. Both Ultimate and Kronos had ranked in the top 20 of the Best Workplaces in Technology list in 2020.

[Fortune: Read how UKG successfully navigated the past year in “How the Best Workplaces in Technology Plan to Go from Virtual to Hybrid Workplaces.”]

“Our merger marked not only the creation of one of the world’s most innovative cloud companies in HCM and workforce management, but also brought together two of the most people-focused cultures to create an even better people company in UKG,” said Chris Todd, president of UKG. “The past year changed how organizations think about work, their employees, the customers they serve, and the world we live in — and UKG has been there every step of the way to ensure we continue to serve our people and our customers in all capacities. We are honored to rank on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list this year — for the first time as UKG — which serves as further proof we are delivering on our promise and purpose.”

Over the past year, UKG has strengthened its commitment to caring for its people and their families. In April 2020, UKG established an Employee Relief Fund to support employees whose immediate family members have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and other unforeseen disasters. Moreover, the company’s recently expanded benefits package for all U.S. and Canadian employees represents a $35 million increase in spending for 2021, and includes 100%-company-paid healthcare premiums and a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee 401(k)/RRSP contributions, with no annual cap, up to federal limits.

UKG also continues to care for its more than 50,000 customers and their tens of millions of employees around the world. The company invested over $500 million in R&D last year and introduced several product capabilities to help organizations everywhere adapt to the changing workforce and COVID-19 impacts. This includes an award-winning contact-tracing tool; features for navigating new employer-led U.S. legislation; and UKG Pro Giving — available to customers free of charge — for easily administering corporate giving campaigns. Additionally, the new UKG Pro Workforce Continuity solution allows HR leaders to rapidly prioritize employee wellbeing, gather intelligence to make quicker decisions, and protect critical operations during a crisis; and the introduction of sentiment analysis in UKG Ready provides organizations with deeper insight into the impact of important workplace initiatives on their people.

In determining the Best Workplaces in Technology 2021 list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential employee feedback from more than 122,000 U.S.-based employees representing organizations across the tech industry. The Trust Index Survey is a 60-question evaluation of how well companies treat their people, covering a range of workplace topics, such as trust, fairness, respect, equality, and camaraderie.

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

