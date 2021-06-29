Log in
UKG : Recognized for Best-In-Class Workforce Management

06/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix 2021 with “best-in-class workforce management” for organizations with more than 2,500 employees. This honor follows the company’s Leader position in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2021, where UKG was recognized for the best functionality in the entire HCM market.

“UKG has helped synergize our company as it relates to timekeeping, creating best practices for our people, and delivering proper workforce management to our locations across the organization,” said Phil Mette, chief information officer at Eclipse Advantage. “To have a partner that really understands our business, goes to great lengths to help us learn the product better, and ensure the success of our teams is fantastic.”

Nucleus Research specifically cites “best-in-class workforce management” for organizations leveraging UKG Dimensions for its leading timekeeping, scheduling, absence management, vaccination management and attestation, forecasting, data collection, and workforce analytics. It also highlights UKG solutions’ purpose-built industry-specific capabilities for healthcare, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, and other sectors, helping organizations thrive.

In addition, Nucleus credits UKG for continuous innovation that “expands the definition of workforce management.” As one example, the report points to UKG HR Service Delivery, which empowers UKG customers to manage employee case files electronically and collect eSignatures from frontline or dispersed employees to accelerate digital-transformation initiatives.

“We have been a UKG customer for more than 20 years and feel fortunate to have a partner that is so invested in our people and our future,” said Jeri Hamilton, director of HR at Baptist Community Services. “From the first day of our partnership, we have received the full spectrum of support we need from our UKG sales, services, and customer success teams, and we are excited about this next phase of our journey.”

Dimensions is an AI-powered global workforce management suite. Cloud native and mobile first, it delivers embedded analytics and deep, real-time insights to empower team success. Nucleus says Dimensions “provides actionable insights, purpose-built for C-level executives, to concisely uncover progress on KPIs as well as reveal inequitable practices and unethical behaviors impacting engagement, compliance, and labor costs.” The Dimensions open-API platform (API PaaS) hosts the development and delivery of hundreds of integrations and solution extensions that simplify the workplace technology experience.

“UKG will never stop building on our rich history as a leader in workforce management and human capital management as we strive to be one of the world’s most innovative and people-centric companies,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We are committed to leading the way and helping our customers ensure their people thrive, especially those on the frontlines who must be present to do their jobs.”

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
