UKG : Surpasses 250 Technology and Services Partners, Launches Expanded UKG : Marketplace

04/16/2021 | 10:01am EDT
UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, has surpassed 250 technology and services partners helping organizations worldwide deliver more engaging and connected workplace experiences. With the recent launch of UKG Marketplace, UKG has created one of the largest and most collaborative global partner ecosystems wholly focused on the HCM industry.

“UKG provides a platform that is open, flexible, and has the ability to integrate multiple technologies to create a full end-to-end solution,” said Steve Wilson, executive director of strategy and operations at MarketSource, whose proprietary Representative Engagement Platform (REPfirst™) is built on the UKG platform with UKG partners and was awarded Gold in the 2020 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. “This was key to the success of the REPfirst™ project as UKG pulls the ecosystem together; giving us the flexibility to thrive in the fast-paced retail environment.”

UKG’s technology partners collaborate with UKG to create custom workplace software applications, solution extensions, and integrations and connectors to help enhance the lifework journey through a more connected work experience. By focusing on seamless experiences between applications, organizations can drive user adoption, driving performance while maximizing the value of their UKG investment.

Strategic Collaborations Expand Native Extensibility of UKG Solutions

UKG is complementing its native platforms by launching strategic collaborations with integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) providers Cloud Elements (recently acquired by UiPath) and Workato. These collaborations will provide HR and IT teams with access to thousands of additional pre-built connectors between UKG Pro (formerly UltiPro) and critical business systems within and outside of HR to further reduce cost and complexity, automate administrative tasks, and enhance the visibility of people data.

UKG Further Simplifies Post Acute Care Operations

Committed to accelerating innovations for post-acute care providers, UKG has introduced the UKG-built PointClickCare Census Import. This integration connects PointClickCare with UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) to share HIPAA-compliant resident census data by organization, facility, and room to drive even more accurate volume-based scheduling. For long-term post-acute care facilities, technology partner Accushield’s health screening kiosk can provide contactless sign-in and recordkeeping for body temperature and health screenings for UKG Dimensions and UKG Ready (formerly Kronos Workforce Ready).

With nearly 200 solution extensions for UKG Pro, UKG Ready, or UKG Dimensions in the UKG Marketplace, partner applications introduced in 2021 are helping organizations:

  • Focus on safety during COVID-19 with eClear and ePass by eConnect1;
  • Screen candidates and hire with greater confidence with EBI2;
  • Streamline onboarding with candidates sourced through Taleo3 (via the Modulus Data connector) and Lever3;
  • Automate income and employment verification requests via Truework1;
  • Modernize payday with financial wellness and earned wage access providers Instant4, Payactiv1, and Rellevate1;
  • Connect employees with each other through Zaddons1 Employee Billboard and help dispersed teams feel more connected with the enterprise texting solution Communication Nexus by Planned Companies3;
  • Improve on-site traffic and safety decisions with data analytics from Kwenta by Simms & Associates4;
  • Maximize Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) via Tax Credit Co. 3 and Walton Management3; and
  • Simplify expense management with Emburse Certify1 and Emburse Chrome River3.

“UKG’s network of highly engaged partners work with UKG customers solving complex and common challenges alike to create the best possible technology experience for organizations and their people,” said Mike May, senior director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. “Our platforms make it simple and efficient for UKG customers to reimagine what’s possible in their workplace to offer a modern experience that drives engagement, retention, and employee impact.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Footnote 1: At time of publication, available for UKG Dimensions and UKG Ready
Footnote 2: At time of publication, available for UKG Pro and UKG Dimensions
Footnote 3: At time of publication, available for UKG Pro
Footnote 4: At time of publication, available for UKG Dimensions

© 2021 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit www.ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.


© Business Wire 2021
