CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Monday it received a report of an incident 150 nautical milest northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, adding that authorities were investigating. (Reporting by Adam Makary)
