CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received a report of an incident 52 nautical miles south of Yemen's Aden, as a merchant vessel's captain reported a missile impacted the water in close proximity to a ship.

UKMTO added that the crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)