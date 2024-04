CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Wednesday it had received a report of a vessel experiencing disruption to electronic navigation systems (GPS/AIS) 95 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia's Ras al-Zour.

The disruption took place between 2300 GMT on April 2 and 0100 GMT on April 3, UKMTO added. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Mark Potter)