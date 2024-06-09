CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that it had received a report of an incident 89 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Aden, adding that authorities are investigating. (Reporting by Adam Makary; Editing by Alexander Smith)
